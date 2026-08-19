Layout of the project. Courtesy THDC India Limited

THDC India Limited (THDCIL) has completed search and rescue operations following an incident in the tail race tunnel of the 444MW Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project in Uttarakhand, India, with ten workers confirmed to have died.

The incident occurred at approximately 6.20pm on 13 August when a large volume of water and debris entered the tail race tunnel at Chainage 1440m, Face-II, accompanied by a loud noise.

At the time, concrete lining work was underway at Chainage 1230m, where 22 workers deployed by principal executing agency Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) were working.

According to THDCIL’s latest update, 12 workers were safely evacuated and admitted to hospitals for treatment, while seven workers lost their lives and three were initially reported missing.

One of the missing workers was recovered on 15 August, while the bodies of the remaining two were recovered on 18 August, taking the final death toll to ten and bringing the search and rescue operation to an end.

Following the incident, joint teams comprising THDCIL, HCC, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the district administration carried out the rescue operation.

Resources and equipment were deployed to dewater the tunnel, remove debris and provide safe access for rescue teams. Senior THDCIL officials, including the company’s Managing Director, monitored the operation at the site.

THDCIL said it “expresses its deepest condolences and sympathies to the families who have lost their loved ones in this extremely tragic incident.”

The company added: “In this difficult time, the Corporation stands with the affected families with utmost sensitivity and commitment and remains committed to extending all possible support to them.”

THDCIL will provide an ex-gratia payment of ₹500,000 (approximately US$5,700) to the next of kin of each worker who died and ₹100,000 (approximately US$1,140) to each injured worker.

The company said appropriate treatment and medical assistance are being provided to injured workers.

THDCIL has also said that a detailed assessment of the causes and circumstances surrounding the incident will be carried out in coordination with the relevant authorities and agencies.

The Vishnugad-Pipalkoti project is a 4 × 111MW run-of-river hydropower scheme under construction in Chamoli district, approximately 225km from Rishikesh. The project is being developed on the Alaknanda River, a major tributary of the Ganga, and includes a 65m-high concrete diversion dam, a 13.4km head race tunnel and the 3.04km tail race tunnel where the incident occurred.

Designed to operate with a gross head of 237m, Vishnugad-Pipalkoti is expected to generate 1,657.09GWh annually based on 95% machine availability. The first generating unit is currently targeted for commissioning in December 2027, with the fourth and final unit scheduled to follow by June 2028.