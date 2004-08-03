The devices are commercial grade and come in two different types; single frequency (SFP-1) and multi-frequency (MFP-1) pingers. With SFP-1, customers choose one of four transmit frequencies at the time of order, while MFP-1 gives the user a choice of 60 different frequencies, says JW Fishers.

With both models, users can select number of pings per second, the duration of each ping and the output power.

The pinger receiver (PR-1) can locate any pinger transmitting between 3–97kHz. Pingers and the receiver are covered by a two-year warranty.

For more information, call +1 800 822 4744, email: jwfishers@aol.com or see the company website.



